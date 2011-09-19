Sept 19 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the No. 1 U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it sold $1.0 billion in five-year benchmark notes in a reopening of existing five-year issue via a Dutch auction.

The 1.250 percent notes will mature on Sept. 28, 2016 and were priced at 100.369 to yield 1.174 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 21. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)