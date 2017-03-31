UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may write down $21 billion of tax-related assets if there is a deep cut in the federal corporate tax rate as promised by President Donald Trump, according to an analyst at BMO Capital Markets on Friday.
This significant writedown would result in the two agencies, which have been under conservatorship due to heavy losses from the housing market collapse more than eight years ago, to borrow nearly $17 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department, BMO's head of fixed-income strategy, Margaret Kerins, wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California