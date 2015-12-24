UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 24 Fantasy sports company DraftKings will ask a court to decide the question of whether it can offer daily fantasy sports games in Illinois, the company said late Wednesday.
The company's statement comes after the Illinois attorney general on Wednesday deemend daily fantasy sports "gambling" under Illinois law.
Draftkings "will continue to abide by all relevant laws and will follow the direction of the courts," it said. "Pending that resolution the company will preserve the status quo." (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources