Dec 24 Fantasy sports company DraftKings will ask a court to decide the question of whether it can offer daily fantasy sports games in Illinois, the company said late Wednesday.

The company's statement comes after the Illinois attorney general on Wednesday deemend daily fantasy sports "gambling" under Illinois law.

Draftkings "will continue to abide by all relevant laws and will follow the direction of the courts," it said. "Pending that resolution the company will preserve the status quo." (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)