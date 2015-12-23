UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 The daily fantasy sports contests offered by FanDuel and Draftkings constitute "gambling" under Illinois law, the state's Attorney General said. (bit.ly/1TilQbZ)
Leading daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings earlier in December won a temporary reprieve allowing them to keep operating in New York through the New Year, reversing an order by a state judge to close the businesses in the state.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.