Dec 23 The daily fantasy sports contests offered by FanDuel and Draftkings constitute "gambling" under Illinois law, the state's Attorney General said. (bit.ly/1TilQbZ)

Leading daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings earlier in December won a temporary reprieve allowing them to keep operating in New York through the New Year, reversing an order by a state judge to close the businesses in the state.

