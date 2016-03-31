WASHINGTON, March 31 Top daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel, in a deal with the NCAA, have agreed to indefinitely suspend contests on college sports in all U.S. states, ESPN reported on Thursday.

ESPN, citing company officials, said the decision was voluntary and followed months of discussions between the sites and the National Collegiate Athletic Association and its member schools as well as state legislatures. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella, editing by G Crosse)