NEW YORK Nov 24 Daily fantasy sports company DraftKings said on Tuesday it hired regulatory risk and compliance firm Exiger to conduct a review of its financial, operational, compliance and risk controls, as the company and its top competitor, FanDuel, have come under fire from state and federal regulators.

DraftKings said in a statement that Ray Pollitt -- a former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent who was the lead case agent in the U.S. government's investigation of online poker -- will head up Exiger's efforts at the daily fantasy sports company.

The company said Exiger will help develop best practices for safety and consumer protection. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by W Simon)