NEW YORK, March 21 Top daily fantasy sports
companies FanDuel and DraftKings agreed to stop taking money in
New York on Monday, amid a months long fight with the state's
attorney general over whether the games are illegal gambling.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the
companies had agreed to immediately stop operating paid contests
in the state and that an appeal of an injunction against the two
companies would be heard in September.
Schneiderman also said that if daily fantasy sports are
legalized in New York this year, the gambling claims against the
companies will be dropped.
(Reporting by Michael Erman)