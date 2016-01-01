NEW YORK Jan 1 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Thursday filed an amended lawsuit against DraftKings and FanDuel asking the daily fantasy sports companies to give back all the money they made in New York State.

The amended lawsuit asks the two companies to make restitution of all funds obtained from consumers in connection with alleged violations and seeks a civil penalty of up to $5,000 per case.

The lawsuit also asks that the two companies provide an accounting of the money they collected from consumers in New York who played any of their games.

Boston-based DraftKings and New York-based FanDuel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FanDuel and DraftKings are engaged in a fight in court against New York state's top prosecutor, who says that the two companies are running illegal gambling operations and ordered them to stop taking bets in the state.

FanDuel has more than 600,000 players in the state, about 10 percent of their users and DraftKings has more than 500,000 daily fantasy players in the state. New York has the most daily fantasy sports players of any state, according to Eilers Research. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrea Ricci)