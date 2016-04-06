April 6 Fantasy sports contests constitute illegal gambling under Tennessee law, the state attorney general said this week in an opinion about the multibillion-dollar online industry whose legality has been challenged in states nationwide.

"A person who knowingly engages in 'gambling' commits a punishable offense," the office of Herbert Slatery III, Tennessee Attorney General, said in the opinion released on Tuesday.

"Absent legislation specifically exempting fantasy sports contests from the definition of 'gambling,' these contests constitute illegal gambling under Tennessee law," the three-page opinion added.

Participants may win a share of a cash prize, which their entry fees help fund, depending on actual athletes' performances, the opinion said.

The multibillion-dollar fantasy sports industry has drawn increased scrutiny from state regulators over the past year, with the state attorneys general of New York, Illinois and Nevada challenging the games' legality.

Top daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings last month agreed to halt their business in New York, betting on a legislative path to make the games legal after a months-long fight.

Daily fantasy sports, a turbocharged version of the season-long game, have developed over the past decade. Players draft teams in games played in just one evening or over a weekend.

While Tennessee law defines it broadly, gambling in the state means risking anything of value for a profit whose return is contingent on chance, subject to a few exceptions, the opinion said.

Gambling does not include a lawful business transaction, annual events benefiting nonprofit organizations and a state lottery, according to the opinion.

Craig Fitzhugh, a Democratic state representative in Tennessee, requested the opinion. Fitzhugh did not respond to requests for comment on why he requested the opinion.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales, editing by G Crosse)