Jan 19 Paid daily fantasy sports operators cannot operate legally in Texas, the state's attorney general said in a statement on Tuesday, the latest U.S. state tackling the legality of such online betting.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a statement posted online, said such online operators' legal claims that they can "operate as an unregulated house" do not "square with existing Texas law," adding that they are also wrong to claim "an actual-contestant exception."

