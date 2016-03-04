HOUSTON, March 4 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday his office had reached a settlement with Fanduel by which the fantasy sports website will cease paid operations in the state on May 2.

Paxton had issued an opinion on Jan. 19 that "paid daily fantasy sports contests" like Fanduel were illegal under Texas law.

Several states have begun to question whether fantasy sports sites like Fanduel are games of chance and illegal under state gambling statutes, while the sites contend they are games of skill. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese)