TOKYO, April 27 Japanese industrial robot maker
Fanuc Corp said it plans to double its dividend payout
ratio after calls by activist U.S. investor Daniel Loeb to
return more of the debt-free firm's growing cash pile to
shareholders.
Reporting net profit grew 87 percent in the 12 months ended
March, Fanuc said on Monday it plans to pay around 60 percent of
consolidated net income as dividend to shareholders. The
previous target was 30 percent.
Fanuc, renowned for its lucrative automation technology,
also said it would propose a dividend payment of 636.62 yen per
share for the year that ended in March, up from 170.06 yen in
the previous year.
The firm said it expects a 7.9 percent fall in its net
profit this year, forecasting softer demand from the technology
industry.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)