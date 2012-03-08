March 8 Global food prices rose in February from the previous month, driven by gains in grains, vegetable oils and sugar, the United Nations' FAO index showed on Thursday, adding inflationary pressure.

The index, which measures monthly price changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 215.3 points in February, up from a revised 212.8 points in January, data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) showed.

The FAO also said it expected world wheat output this year to fall 1.4 percent from last year's record crop to 690 million tonnes. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)