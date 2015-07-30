TAIPEI, July 30 Taiwan's Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd said it hopes to ultimately be able to hold a stake in local network TV operator China Network Systems (CNS), but domestic regulations prevent it from doing so now.

The seven-year bond deal announced Thursday with Morgan Stanley's private equity unit effectively allows the Taiwanese telecom carrier to one day acquire CNS without breaching current regulations now.

Far EasTone said it would purchase corporate bonds of a unit of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPE Asia), which will take a controlling stake in CNS. Through the bond deal, Far EasTone will begin business cooperation with CNS, Far EasTone and Morgan Stanley said in joint statements.

The bond purchase will not exceed T$17.21 billion and the debt matures in seven years, Far EasTone said.

Because Far EasTone is minority held by government agencies, it has to abide by Taiwanese regulations that prevent political parties, the government and the military from having equity stakes to control media entities.

"Once the rules are relaxed, Far EasTone will invest in CNS immediately," Yaling Lang, spokeswoman for Far EasTone, told a press briefing.

Lang said the hope is that Taiwanese regulations will change by the time the bond matures.

Earlier this month, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters that the entire deal was estimated at $2.3 billion. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)