Dec 10 Faraday Future, an electric car venture
with backing from Chinese billionaire Yeuting Jia, announced
plans Thursday to invest $1 billion to build its first
manufacturing facility in Las Vegas to make what it touts as
"cars of the future."
The plant is expected to create 4,500 jobs and is contingent
on the approval of a $250 million incentive package by the
Nevada state legislature, which would include tax abatements and
tax credits.
"This is a new era for the state of Nevada," Governor Brian
Sandoval said at a press conference to announce the investment.
Sandoval said his administration estimated the plant would
bring benefits to state coffers of around $760 million over the
course of 20 years and would create a total of 13,000 jobs,
including 3,000 in construction. He said Faraday had committed
to ensuring 50 percent of the workforce would be residents of
Nevada.
Dag Reckhorn, Faraday's vice president for global
manufacturing, said the plant would cover an area of 3 million
square feet and be environmentally friendly, but he did not
provide a timeline for its completion nor any estimates for how
many cars it should produce.
"Our vision is for the future needs and expectations of the
customer because we don't feel today's cars meet today's needs,"
Reckhorn said.
The announcement comes more than a year after Nevada's
legislature approved $1.3 billion in incentives and tax
exemptions for electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc to
build a $5 billion lithium-ion battery plant in the state.
These factories are key to efforts by Nevada, best known for
Las Vegas' glittering casino industry, to revitalize and
diversify its economy, which was hard-hit by the mortgage
meltdown and the Great Recession.
Faraday is one of several startups in China and the United
States focused on building electric cars to rival Tesla's.
In September, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, an affiliate of
government-owned BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, said it opened a
technology research center in California's Silicon Valley and is
teaming with U.S. electric-car startup Atieva to develop
electric vehicles for China and global markets.
State-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp is
also setting up a research facility in Silicon Valley and is
developing electric and self-driving cars.
