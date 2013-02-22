Feb 22 (Basis Point) - Far Eastern Yihua Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Corp is in the market for a $350 million five-year debut financing with a yuan tranche to back its expansion in east China, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Twelve banks, including seven Taiwanese banks, are processing credit approvals to form a mandated lead arranger group to arrange the loan. The deal provides a yuan lending opportunity to Taiwanese lenders after their domestic banking units started taking Rmb deposits on Feb. 6.

The unsecured facility contains a $140 million-equivalent yuan tranche, according to sources, and five foreign lenders are also among the mandated lead arranger group (MLAs).

Banks are requested to commit at least 10 percent of the total loan size to come in as MLAs at this stage. The borrower's parents, Shanghai and Hong Kong-listed Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd and Taiwan-listed Far Eastern New Century Corp, will provide a guarantee to the loan.

Margin for the U.S. dollar is around 170-190 basis points over Libor, while margin for the yuan tranche is around 185-195 basis points over the average of the CNH Hibors of Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of Communications, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, according to sources.

As previously reported, the deal comes with a two-year extension option and proceeds are for the building of a plant in Yangzhou, eastern China, sources said. (Reporting by Sandra Tsui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)