HONG KONG, April 5 Private equity-backed Far East Horizon Limited, a Sinochem Group company, said on Thursday it had established a $1 billion medium term note programme.

The financing firm, whose institutional shareholders include KKR & Co LP and Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, according to Thomson Reuters data, said it has appointed Citigroup and HSBC as arrangers under the programme.

The company said it will issue notes in multiple currencies to professional and institutional investors, but did not specify currencies.

Transactions will be exempt from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act.

Far East Horizon provides financing solutions through equipment-based financial leasing in China. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred)