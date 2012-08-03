SINGAPORE Aug 3 Far East Hospitality Trust
plans to raise as much as S$717.6 million ($574.3 million) in
its Singapore initial public offering, roping in cornerstone
investors including Aberdeen Asset Management and AIA Group
, its prospectus shows.
Far East Hospitality, which owns hotels and serviced
residences in Singapore, plans to offer 329.4 million stapled
securities to institutional and public investors at between
S$0.86 and S$0.93 each.
The trust will also sell a total of 376.3 million units to
cornerstone investors such as Havenport Asset Management and
Hwang Investment Management Bhd, and the offering will include
an over-allotment option of 65.9 million units.
DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint financial
advisers, global coordinators and issue managers for the
listing.
Far East Hospitality, whose sponsor is part of Singapore
property developer Far East Organisation, has seven hotels
including Orchard Parade in its portfolio, and is expected to
benefit from a rise in the city-state's tourism.
($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)