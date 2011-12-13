HONG KONG Dec 13 Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd hopes that China Mobile Ltd's plan to buy a stake will materialise next year, after Taiwan elects a new president in January, its chairman said on Tuesday.

"No matter who becomes president, it will be a positive factor for Taiwan-China relations," Chairman Douglas Hsu told reporters during a visit to Hong Kong. "We've been maintaining very good relations with China Mobile all this while." (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)