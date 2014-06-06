HONG KONG, June 6 (basis point) - Taiwan-listed Farglory
Land Development Co Ltd met with lenders on Friday afternoon
after news broke of its chairman's admission to bribery charges,
banking sources said, which has cast a pall over a loan
currently in the market for the company's China unit.
Farglory chairman Chao Teng-hsiung was detained after Taiwan
High Court on Monday upheld a previous decision to revoke his
bail, local media reported. He admitted to paying a NT$16m
(US$533,000) bribe to a county official in connection with a
residential construction contract in Taoyuan County, northern
Taiwan.
Chao's son Chao Wen Chia, who was appointed as acting
chairman on Monday after the news broke, represented the company
to meet with lenders.
An Rmb800m (US$128m) five-year onshore term loan for China
unit Qingdao Shenhua Real Estate Co Ltd launched in February is
now in limbo.
Sources said the company has only met with lenders on a
NT$12bn five-year financing from August 2011 for a commercial
building project in New Taipei City's Xizhi District.
Facility agent Land Bank of Taiwan and the seven other
lenders including Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, Bank of East
Asia, Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Industrial
Bank of Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank and Taiwan
Business Bank participated in the meeting.
According to sources, the company has verbally agreed to put
capital funds for the project into a lenders trust, in a move to
strengthen the loan's security.
Lenders are also asking for the younger Chao to be added as
a guarantor, sources said. The detained Chao is a guarantor on
four property project loans including the NT$12bn deal,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Meanwhile, lenders have also agreed verbally to let Farglory
Land use the NT$669.5m undrawn portion of the NT$12bn loan to
complete construction, which is expected in two months.
The verbal agreements need to be approved by the boards of
the company as well as the banks involved.
According to LPC, the Farglory Group has seven outstanding
loans amounting to NT$50.159bn in the onshore loan market,
including the NT$12bn loan and three other facilities for
Farglory Land.
Farglory Land also has a NT$7bn four-year loan from October
2012, a NT$1.214bn three-year financing from March 2013, and a
NT$4.145bn five-year facility from September 2013.
Farglory Dome Co Ltd, set up to construct the Taipei Dome
stadium project, has a NT$15.4bn 15-year loan from November
2011. This financing was launched several times since 2006
before completion in 2011 as the controversial project fought to
gain approval from the city government.
One source said Farglory Dome is also expected to have a
meeting with lenders following the untoward developments.
Farglory FTZ Investment Holding Co Ltd has a NT$3.2bn
seven-year loan from April 2011 and Fareast Land Development Co
Ltd has a NT$7.2bn five-year term loan from March 2014.
Out of the seven deals, five are property project
financings. Chao provided guarantees on four of these.
LBOT and Mega are the top two lenders to Farglory Group.
Through the seven loans, LBOT has lent NT$9.579bn in total,
while Mega provided NT$7.7596bn.
Farglory Land, which has expanded its footprint from Taiwan
into mainland China, the US and the Middle East, is a real
estate arm of Farglory Group. The group is also engaged in
insurance, logistics and hotel businesses.
Chao ranked No.1,005 on the Forbes real-time billionaires
list with wealth of US$2bn on May 30.
(Reporting By Carol Zhong; Editing by Jacqueline Poh and
Prakash Chakravarti)