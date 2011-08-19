(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

By Sandra Tsui

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Basis Point) - Farglory Dome Co Ltd is inviting banks to join a jumbo-sized T$15.4 billion syndicated financing to back the Taipei Dome stadium project which recently received a construction licence from the local government, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

According to sources, the borrower has made several attempts since 2006 to raise funds but failed because of protests from residents, rejection from the city council, and hence, no concrete decisions were made on the licence.

The loan's mandated lead arrangers include Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank, sources said.

Sources said the facility, with a tenor of around 15 years, comprises a $15.1 billion term loan tranche that offers a margin of 160 basis points over the one-year post office savings rate and a T$300 million performance guarantee tranche with guarantee fees of 112-137 basis points. (Editing by Chris Lewis)