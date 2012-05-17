CHICAGO May 17 The National Farmers Union said
on Thursday it was calling on U.S. regulators to institute a
30-day comment period on CME Group's revised plan to
extend electronic grain trading to 21 hours a day.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, pared back its
plan to increase the trading cycle for grain futures and options
to 21 hours a day from an originally envisioned 22 hours a day
in response to criticism from grain groups. The markets
currently trade 17 hours a day.
NFU's objection was the first to the new plan.
"The public, especially farmers and others with an interest
in fair and functional markets, would be well-served if the CFTC
were to allow for further dialog," said Roger Johnson, president
of the group.
Pending CFTC approval, CME plans to implement 21-hour grain
trading no later than June 4.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek and Chuck Abbott; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)