By Tom Bill
| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 The price of British farms will
rise higher than any other class of real estate in Europe over
the next four years driven by investors buying farmland to
capitalise on growth in global demand for food and also to
s hield wealth and pay less tax.
Farmland values will rise 37 percent by 2016, beating
forecast growth for gold, oil, ten-year British government bonds
and homes in London's most exclusive neighbourhoods, according
to data compiled by Oxford Economics and the research arm of
property consultant Savills.
The United Nations' food agency has estimated that the world
will need to boost cereals output by 1 billion tonnes and
produce 200 million extra tonnes of livestock products a year by
2050 to feed a population projected at 9 billion people, up from
7 billion now.
And diets in developing countries increasingly include items
common in the West such as bread and potatoes, which will
further boost the value of British farmland where such crops are
grown, Savills director Alex Lawson said.
"Combined with that there are income tax, capital gains tax
and inheritance tax advantages to putting your money in
farmland," Lawson told Reuters, referring to the higher levels
of tax relief for farmland owners.
Farmland will even outshine offices in London's West End
district, where prices are kept high by companies like hedge
funds and technology firms competing to rent a limited supply of
space, the data showed.
"UK farmland will be the top performing real estate in
Europe and potentially the world," Savills head of rural
research Ian Bailey told Reuters. "Supply is tight and demand is
especially strong for arable crops like wheat and rape."
This scenario has increased investors' focus on agricultural
land globally as an asset class. Grain, a non-governmental
organisation that promotes the sustainable use of the world's
resources, last year estimated that between $5 and $15 billion
of pension fund money was invested in global farmland, a figure
it said would double by 2015.
The average value of British farmland has trebled over the
past decade to about 6,000 pounds ($9,300) per acre, though
prices of 10,000 pounds and upwards can be paid for larger
tracts of land and the high quality arable farms in east
England.
The British farmland market is the most transparent and
liquid in Europe, creating stronger levels of interest than
markets like France from private investors and institutions
which, combined with a limited supply, will fuel the price
growth, Bailey said.
British farmland has broadly tracked the price of gold over
the last several decades as a safe haven investment and
defensive hedge against inflation, though the price of gold is
expected to fall by 2016, Oxford Economics said.
Last year, farmers buying land to expand accounted for 61
percent of purchases. Savills director of residential research
Yolande Barnes said wealthy individuals and institutions are
attracted to farmland's safe annual agricultural yields of about
3-4 percent.
"It is an obvious no-brainer choice for most pension funds,"
she said, though limited supply can make it difficult for fund
managers to buy a sufficient quantity to have an impact on the
overall portfolio balance.
"There is nothing flash about the income performance,"
Lawson said. "But unlike an Icelandic bank, farmland is not
going anywhere."
($1 = 0.6427 pound)
