* Farm financing to grow to $55 bln
* Subsidized interest rates to fall to 5.5 from 6.75 pct
* Farm Plan aimed at offsetting effects of EU debt crisis on
credit
By Maria Carolina Marcello and Reese Ewing
BRASILIA, June 28 Brazil will make it easier and
cheaper for its farmers to obtain loans this season, as global
credit normally available to its world-leading growers of
coffee, sugar and grains dries up.
The government will expand funds allocated to farm credit by
7.5 percent from last year to 115.2 billion reais ($55 billion)
for investments in land, machinery, planting, harvesting and
selling crops, Agriculture Minister Mendes Ribeiro said in the
announcement of the annual Farm Plan on Thursday.
He also said that the base interest rate on the government
subsidized loans in the package would fall to 5.5 percent a year
from 6.75 percent. Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate is now
at 8.5 percent and falling.
The easier credit should help soybean farmers in Brazil's
southern states, where drought over the past season withered
crops. The sugar and ethanol sector has also been badly hit by
erratic weather in the last two seasons.
But the most painful changes over the past years for
Brazilian farmers have been the strong real against the dollar,
the rising cost of labor, fuel and fertilizers and the closing
of important European credit lines that had been a regular
staple for the sector.
"The competitiveness of Brazilian farming is up to the
challenge of the crisis," President Dilma Rousseff said at the
announcement of the Farm Plan in Brasilia, adding that the funds
for the sector will help it gain global market share.
Since late 2011, European banks, a leading source of
financing for raw materials trade across the globe, have been
paring back loans in order to meet capital requirements as
writedowns in portfolio asset values grow.
In March, Brazil's central bank also limited foreign credit
here when it implemented a 6 percent tax on medium-term loans
offered to exporters by banks. These loans are critical for
major commodity producers across the globe to finance their
operations.
The cost of fertilizers, of which Brazil imports more than
80 percent of its needs, has more than doubled since 2008.
Equally, the cost of labor has more than tripled over the past
decade.
Before the real started falling in March, growers of
export crops such as sugar, coffee, soybeans and increasingly
corn had been hurt over the past years by the strength of the
local currency against the dollar, which cut their profits.
Historically high prices for Brazil's main export crops of
soybeans, sugar and coffee have helped offset some of the recent
hurtles local farmers are facing, Flavio Franca Jr, president of
local agricultural analysts Safras e Mercado said.
The new Farm Plan will also help in a tighter credit
environment, he added.
"The government's decision to ease the limits and allow
producers carry more debt is a good sign. It will not totally
eliminate the sector's need to find some alternative financing
but it will ease that burden," Franca said.
