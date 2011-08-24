(Adds details)

* Well in Fulla prospect finds net oil column of 45 ft

* Sees potential for commercial field development

Aug 24 British oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum Plc said it made an oil discovery in its first operated exploration well in the west of Shetlands region in the North Sea.

Faroe, which operates primarily in the UK and the Norwegian North Sea, said the 206/5a-3 exploration well in the Fulla prospect found a gross oil column of 133 feet and a net oil column of 45 feet.

"With better than expected reservoir quality and good indications of mobile oil, we believe there is potential for a commercial field development, most likely in combination with our nearby Freya discovery," Chief Executive Graham Stewart said in a statement.

Faroe, which owns a 50 percent stake in the well, operates it. The company's partner in the well is Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd, which earned the remaining stake by paying a 60 percent share of the costs of the well.

Last month, Faroe said it secured about 266 million pounds in credit facilities to fund its growth plans in Norway and acquisitions.

Last month, Faroe said it secured about 266 million pounds in credit facilities to fund its growth plans in Norway and acquisitions.

Faroe's shares, which have lost 19 percent of their value over the past month amid market uncertainties, closed at 138 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 300 million pounds.