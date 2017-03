April 10 Faroe Petroleum Plc

* Total e&p norge as ("total") operated skirne east exploration well 25/6-5s, in norwegian north sea is a gas discovery, which encountered a net 10 metre gas column

* Preliminary volumetric gross estimate of size of discovery is 3 to 10 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe") recoverable (0.6 to 2.0 mmboe net to faroe)

* Preliminary resource estimate for skirne east discovery is in range of 3 to 10 mmboe gross (0.6 to 2.0 mmboe net to faroe)