LONDON, June 27 Faroe Petroleum PLC : * High impact, near term, six well exploration drilling programme commencing in

H2 2013 * Total average economic production for the year to 31 May 2013 was

approximately 8,100* boepd * Faroe to acquire further equity in Brage Sognefjord * Production in the year to date of 8,100 boepd is in line with expectations * Source text for Eikon