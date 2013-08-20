BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum sees FY average economic production at lower end of guidance
Aug 20 Faroe Petroleum PLC : * Production in the first half of the year has been in line with expectations * FY average economic production is expected to be at lower end of guidance
