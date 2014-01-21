Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Jan 21 Faroe Petroleum PLC : * Spudding of the VNG-Operated Pil exploration well 6406/12-3s (Faroe 25 pct). * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann plans to remain in his job even after the carmaker has been sold to France's Peugeot, the German executive told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.