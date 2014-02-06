Feb 6 Faroe Petroleum PLC :
* Recent well results - two successes, one of which is already
of commercial size
* 10 new prospective exploration licences, including two
operatorships, under 2013 Norwegian APA licence round
* Total average economic production for the full year 2013 was
approximately 6,059 boepd
* H2 2013 production was lower than expected because of Njord
and Hyme fields being shut in for repairs
* Work on reinforcement project at njord expected to be
completed, and production resumed in summer 2014
* Average full year 2014 production to be in range of
4,000-6,000 boepd from all fields
