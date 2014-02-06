Feb 6 Faroe Petroleum PLC : * Recent well results - two successes, one of which is already of commercial size * 10 new prospective exploration licences, including two operatorships, under 2013 Norwegian APA licence round * Total average economic production for the full year 2013 was approximately 6,059 boepd * H2 2013 production was lower than expected because of Njord and Hyme fields being shut in for repairs * Work on reinforcement project at njord expected to be completed, and production resumed in summer 2014 * Average full year 2014 production to be in range of 4,000-6,000 boepd from all fields * For more news, please click here