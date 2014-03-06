LONDON, March 6 London-listed oil company Faroe
Petroleum said on Thursday it had discovered oil and gas
on the Pil exploration well it has drilled in the Norwegian Sea.
Further drilling will establish how much oil and gas can be
retrieved from the site, but the company said it found around
135 metres of oil and 91 metres of gas in the reservoir.
"This discovery builds on Faroe's already significant
position in this prolific part of the Norwegian Sea and we look
forward to unlocking further potential on this licence," said
chief executive Graham Stewart.
Faroe Petroleum expects test results from the Solberg and
Butch East wells in the nearby area in the coming weeks, Stewart
added.
The company also said it expected 2014 production to be
lower than the previous year at 4,000-6,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) following an extended platform
shutdown.
The firm produced 6,059 boepd in 2013.