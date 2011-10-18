* Says to drill further with joint-venture partners

* Says found 50 metres of net oil pay at well

Oct 18 British oil and gas explorer Faroe Petroleum Plc said it found oil in a well at the Butch prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, marking its second successful oil discovery in three months.

Faroe, which operates primarily in the UK and the Norwegian North Sea, also said it would drill further with its joint-venture partners to check for additional volumes of oil at the licence.

Faroe shares the licence with Centrica , which has a 40 percent stake and operates the licence, Suncor Norge AS -- a unit of Suncor Energy -- and Spring Energy Norway AS.

The company said it found net oil pay -- the zone of a reservoir that contains economically producible oil -- of about 50 metres in the upper Jurassic layer of the 8/10-4S well in the Butch prospect.

"The entire reservoir section was found to be oil bearing and an oil water contact was not penetrated," Faroe said in a statement.

In August, Faroe said it made an oil discovery in its first operated exploration well in the west of Shetlands region in the North Sea.

The Aberdeen-based explorer's shares, which have shed about 18 percent in the past three months, were up 10 percent at 164.75 pence at 0709 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)