Sept 18 British oil and gas explorer Faroe Petroleum Plc said its first-half loss narrowed as production rose, prompting it to raise the lower-end of its production guidance for the full year.

The company, which focuses on the Atlantic Margin, Norway and the North Sea, said it now expects to produce between 7,000 and 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, up from its earlier forecast of between 6,000 and 8,000 boepd.

Loss before tax narrowed to 15.9 million pounds ($25.87 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 24.03 million pounds a year earlier.

Faroe Petroleum produced an average of 8,581 boepd during the period compared with an average of 1,263 boepd last year. Revenue grew to 90.6 million pounds.

The Aberdeen-based explorer's shares were unchanged at 155.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0804 GMT on Tuesday.