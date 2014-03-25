March 25 Faroe Petroleum Plc reported a
16 percent fall in core earnings, hurt by an extended
maintenance shutdown at its Njord and Hyme fields in the
Norwegian Sea for most of the second half of 2013.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation,
amortisation and exploration expenditure (EBITDAX) fell to 80.5
million pounds ($132.74 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from
96.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue slid 18.5 percent to 129.4 million pounds.
Average economic production fell to 6,059 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) for the year ended Dec 31 from about
6,900 boepd a year earlier.
Faroe reiterated its 2014 production guidance of 4,000-6,000
boepd on Tuesday, and said it expected the Njord and Hyme fields
to be back on stream in summer this year.
The company has development and producing assets in the
Atlantic margin, Norwegian Sea, the UK and Norwegian North Sea,
Barents Sea and offshore Iceland.
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)