Nov 24 Farstad Shipping ASA :

* Announces outline for comprehensive financial restructuring with Siem and its secured lenders

* Will issue a minimum of 702 million shares for a total subscription of minimum 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115 million) at a price per share of about 1.4245 crowns

* Following the announcement, Farstad shares plunge 38 pct by 1218 GMT to NOK 3.70

* Siem Oilservice Invest Holdings Limited will underwrite 1 billion crowns of cash issue

* Siem Oilservice Invest Holdings Limited will carry out a mandatory offer for existing shares of Farstad

* Bondholders in Farstad's bond loans will be requested to convert all outstanding amounts, in total NOK 1.4 billion, under the bond loans into equity in Farstad

* Tyrholm & Farstad as, the largest shareholder of Farstad, will be offered a preferential right to subscribe 105,300,000 new shares for a subscription of 150 million crowns

* The rest of the new shares will be offered to a mix of existing shareholders and other stakeholders to be finally agreed

* Says substantial majority of the senior secured lenders are supportive to the binding term sheet. The senior secured lenders will be requested to convert parts of the group's secured debt into equity in Farstad, and provide amortisation deferrals so as to provide the company with a financial runway throughout 2021

* Says certain other creditors will also be requested to contribute in the restructuring

* Says head office and centre of operation of Farstad will remain in Aalesund

