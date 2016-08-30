(Adds quotes, detail)
OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) -
* Supply firm Farstad Shipping's CEO Karl Johan Bakken
repeats is in stand-still agreement with lenders until Oct. 1
* CEO says is talking to both industrial and financial
investors on how to refinance 11.6 billion Norwegian crowns in
net interest bearing debt ($1.4 bln)
* CEO says 7-8 significant banks involved, and that Nordic
banks DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank
are central
* CEO says there are also two bond loans and one leasing
deal tied up to two vessels
* CEO says can't give more details about discussions, will
give information when something is on the table
* CEO says Oct. 1 deadline was not taken out of thin air
* CEO says we are working as fast as we can, but important
to find a good deal
* Farstad says at present there are no visible signs of
improvement in the market balance for offshore service vessels,
and is uncertain how long it will take before the market
recovers
* CEO says market need consolidation to be sustainable in
the future
* Earlier Kjell Inge Roekke's Aker injected cash into
competing service vessel firm Solstad Offshore, which
later merged with Rem Offshore
* Other offshore service vessel firms have either undergone,
or are undergoing, various restructurings, including Deep Sea
Supply, controlled by John Fredriksen, DOF,
controlled by the Moegster family, Havila, controlled
by the Saevik family, and Siem Offshore, controlled
by Kristian Siem
* A key executive at top Norwegian bank DNB on
Tuesday told Reuters that he sees year of restructuring in the
oil service industry
* Farstad's operating profit before depreciation,
amortizations and impairments fell to 735 million crowns in Q2
from 1.04 billion in same period in 2015, and far below what it
needs to be able to service its debt
* Farstad booked 862.5 million crowns in impairments in Q2
* CEO says there has been a lag (in vessel impairments)
* CEO says vessels values important in negotiations with
lenders
* Vessel values fell 11.8 pct in first half to 14.9 bln at
end of June
* Farstad has 57 vessels in operation, whereof 29 AHTS
(anchor handling tug vessels), 22 PSV (platform supply vessels)
and 6 subsea vessels
* Farstad shares down 4.7 pct to 8.9 crowns at 1004 GMT
compared to a rise of 0.5 pct in Oslo's benchmark share index
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)