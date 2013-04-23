April 23 The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which writes accounting standards for U.S. businesses, has a new chairman, Russell Golden, its parent organization said on Tuesday.

Golden has been a member of FASB since 2010. He will replace Leslie Seidman, whose term will end on June 30, said the Financial Accounting Foundation, FASB's parent, in a statement.

Golden will lead the board as it works to complete several major changes to U.S. accounting, including standards for leases, revenues and financial instruments. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Gerald E. McCormick)