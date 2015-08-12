LONDON Aug 12 Designers from around the world
played with the vibrant hues and striking patterns of the
African wax print fabric known as Ankara on the runways of
London's African Fashion Week last weekend.
Taiwanese designer Amy Chien Ku, of Aimeeku, featured
fuchsia and lilac Ankara motifs with colourful tweed for a
romantic, floral look.
"I like to combine floral and lace details because as an
Asian our style tends to be sweet and cute," she said about her
collection. "I love blending these romantic elements with
African style."
Aimeeku's bandeau skater dresses and short A-line hemmed
skirts were a favourite at the two-day London Olympia showcase.
"African style is going to be a huge trend not just for Africans
but for everybody," Ku said.
African motifs are increasingly cropping up in the the
international fashion industry. London designer Erdem
Moralioglu's spring/summer show was heavily influenced by
Katharine Hepburn in "The African Queen" and African references
were interwoven throughout his collection.
Also taking part in the fashion week were Tarryn Shepherd,
creative director of Rooi Rok Bokkie, and Shauna Neill, owner of
accessories brand Blossom Handmade.
The pair played 1950s South African song "Pata Pata" as
models danced on the runway wearing silk geometrical print
jumpsuits matched with emerald beads and semi-precious stones.
The annual event has showcased more than 300 designers since
its debut in 2011.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Raissa Kasolowsky)