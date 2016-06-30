BERLIN, June 30 German curators are encouraging the fashion and technology industries to merge by setting up "Fashion Fusion", a new exhibition offering innovative young designers cash prizes for the best high-tech apparel.

The team with the best design from across Europe will be awarded 20,000 euros ($22,000) by judges and invited to present a prototype at Berlin Fashion Week in January.

Some of the items on display at the Berlin exhibition included a yoga outfit that neutralises body odour and a dress with a string of lights and light-reflecting jewellery.

($1 = 0.9010 euros)

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Patrick Johnston)