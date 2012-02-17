LONDON Feb 17 Yin Qi Du adjusts her cream
Gucci bag as she waits for the Selfridge's assistant to bring
out another designer handbag for her perusal.
She inspects it carefully, admiring the leather, the
workmanship and discreet logo before shaking her head. It's not
quite the colour she was looking for.
Like many young Chinese shopping on the British high street,
Du arrived in London to study. But unlike your average student,
she's not pinching pennies--she's here to spend, and spend big.
British Fashion Council Chairman Harold Tillman said on
Friday that Britain should be doing more to encourage Chinese
shoppers like Du to visit, and more importantly shop in, the
capital.
"We're going to cut through the difficulties the Chinese are
undertaking to obtain a visa to this country," Tillman told
Reuters at the kickoff to London Fashion Week.
He has been asked to lead a committee that is tasked with
finding a solution to the delays in visa applications for
Chinese visitors to Britain, where only one visa is granted for
every nine that the French government issues.
"There is a percentage, multi-billion pounds worth of more
shopping we can create here," he said. "It's something I'm
really keen to do."
As Europe tightens its purse strings in response to a euro
zone debt crisis, Chinese consumers are inadvertently stepping
in to help buoy the European economy.
The average spend of a Chinese customer on a single
transaction in London during January to October last year was
1,058 pounds ($1,700), 10 times the average spend of the
equivalent British shopper.
HEY BIG SPENDERS
Wearing a dark grey jacket embellished with feathers and
black trousers, media student Du represents a growing army of
Chinese shoppers in London who are mad for British brands.
"I love Vivienne Westwood and Burberry...they really have
their own unique style," said Du.
Money is no object for many Chinese shoppers, who have
become a common sight strolling the polished floors of posh
London department stores such as Liberty, Harvey Nichols and
Harrods.
"The Chinese have proven to have an insatiable appetite for
luxury goods and will go to great lengths to own the latest bag,
coat or watch," said Julia Carrick, chief executive of Walpole,
the organisation representing the British luxury industry.
The high tariffs imposed on luxury goods in China, a
wariness of counterfeit goods and a better choice of products on
offer abroad see Chinese shoppers flock to Europe in search of a
bargain, and earning a little extra cachet back home for
actually buying a bag from a European designer in Europe.
"If I'm buying famous brands I always do it in England. It
can be up to half off in terms of price, that's why Chinese
people are always coming here to buy brands," said fashion
design student Li Fang.
Many British businesses have been responding to the influx
of wealthy Chinese consumers by learning traditional customs of
handing a credit card back with two hands instead of one.
Louis Vuitton, Harrods and Harvey Nichols all hire
Mandarin-speaking staff to help accommodate their Chinese
customers. Other stores like Selfridges now allow for their
shoppers to use UnionPay, the only domestic Chinese debit and
credit card.
Enhancing links with consumers in mainland China is also a
priority.
Value Retail, the owner of designer discount outlet Bicester
Village, where top labels are always on sale at discount prices,
has plans to open another value village in Suzhou in China to
strengthen its presence in Asia.
BFC's Tillman also forged a Britain-China alliance last
year, which saw him take British designers to showcase their
collections in Hong Kong. This year he plans to bring even more
designers to show in China.
Tillman sees his mission as tearing down a "Great Wall of
red tape" between Britain and the army of free-spending Chinese
consumers who haven't quite managed that trip to Britain yet.
"They want to come in. I've just got to get through the
system, and make it simpler."
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul
Casciato)