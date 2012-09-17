LONDON, Sept 17 Designer Christopher Kane added a futuristic edge to his vision for spring/summer 2013, fusing nuts and bolts, bows and plastic ruffles for a star-studded audience at his London Fashion Week ready-to-wear show on Monday.

American Vogue editor Anna Wintour was joined by British Prime Minister David Cameron's wife Samantha along with trendy London socialites Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe to watch models with slicked-back ponytails and spiked shoes strut down a runway decked out with a silver hologram.

Kane's looks varied from boxy white jackets, candy-coloured pleated dresses held together with nuts and bolts, and tailored dresses in white, canary yellow and muted neutral prints embellished with bows, detailed beading and masking tape.

The designer revamped his trademark bandage dress using plastic ruffles and nipped-in waists, added floaty skirts to draped dresses and kept accessories minimal, with models wearing matching shoes in neutral shades, detailed with spikes, spirals, nuts and bolts.

"It's such extraordinary sophistication combined with absolute creative brilliance, it's so out of the box the way he is thinking, and it was just incredible, and I think that's increasingly what London is becoming known for," Lucy Yeomans, editor-in-chief of retail site Net-A-Porter.com, told Reuters after the show.

Scottish designer Kane, 30, has become a staple of British fashion after debuting his own label in 2006, gaining recognition for his creativity with colour (using solely neon hues for his first collection) and shapes, presenting bold and vibrant creations.

His talent has won him a consulting spot at Versace and he has also designed collections for Atelier Swarovski. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Paul Casciato)