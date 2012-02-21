LONDON Feb 21 British labels Burberry and
McQ by Alexander McQueen turned up the glamour at London Fashion
Week with a pair of catwalk masterclasses late on Monday that
silenced talk of the city as merely the "capital of quirk".
Although, a cradle of talent which has produced such stars
as Stella McCartney, McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and Paul Smith,
London's place on the fashion map has always been squeezed
between New York and its European cousins in Paris and Milan.
Mostly, it was considered a place to find emerging designers.
"We used to come here and think it's all going to be
eccentric and street chic and actually it's incredibly grown up,
polished and sexy, glamorous clothes so it's a global stage now
-- it's wonderful," U.S. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour told
Reuters.
Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey combined
country and town styles for an elegant collection which dazzled
front row celebrities including Kate Bosworth, Rosie
Huntington-Whiteley and British Prime Minister's wife Samantha
Cameron.
Cropped tailored bomber jackets, draped hem blanket skirts
and sculptural dress shirts featured prominently in his
autumn/winter 2012 collection, as did pencil skirts with large
bellow pockets, double-breasted jackets and brogue lace-up ankle
boots.
"It's always such a beautiful collection and I adore
Christopher - he's really one of a kind," Bosworth said, adding
that she loved Bailey's impeccable cuts.
In the grand finale a clap of thunder sounded before water
emulating rain gushed down the sides of the transparent marquee
in which the event was hosted.
Burberry is known for its trademark raincoats and Bailey
said he loved to celebrate rain.
"I quite like taking all these clichés and these very
familiar things and kind of playing with them a little bit
because behind the cliché they usually started with something
more profound and I like the idea of that," he said backstage
after his show.
As silver paper raindrops fell from the ceiling, models
sashayed down the catwalk carrying brightly coloured umbrellas,
under which an array of khaki, dark camel and burgundy trench
coats was visible, some with panelling or tiered peplum detail.
"I think Burberry is a quintessentially British brand that
Christopher has totally reinvented and made young and hip and
fun and made an incredible global success," Wintour said.
BRIDES AND THE DEVIL
Sarah Burton, the creative director of McQ who designed the
wedding dress Kate Middleton wore for her marriage to Britain's
Prince William last April, also notched up the drama at her show
in a former post sorting office in central London.
She initially took her cue from military uniforms, sending
girls in khaki belted coats with metal buttons and large pockets
down a catwalk carpeted with autumnal brown leaves before
revealing more glamorous, playful dresses featuring rainbow
colours on layered black tulle.
Dressed in a belted ivory floor-length tulle gown with
decorated appliquéd velvet flowers, model Kristen McMenamy found
herself bathed in white light as she looked up to the ceiling
from where crisp leaves floated down around her.
After feeling around on the floor, she found a white rope
and pulled herself along it towards a forest which suddenly
appeared at the end of the catwalk while a sudden burst of red
light illuminated a little wooden cabin nestled among the trees.
"It's actually a club where I sign my soul away to the
devil... I signed a little card and that's what it symbolizes,"
McMenamy, whose dress was reminiscent of a wedding gown, told
Reuters after the show.
"It's quite ironic because my whole upbringing was Roman
Catholic... and I thought if I become a nun I'm saved and if I
become a model I go to hell."
Actress Salma Hayek said she was very impressed by the show
and had her eye on one of the black and wine-coloured coats
Burton sent down the catwalk, as well as the floral dresses.
"This is my first time in London and it's one of the most
beautiful fashion shows I've ever seen," Hayek said after the
show.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; additional reporting by Cindy
Martin and Nickie Omer, editing by Paul Casciato)