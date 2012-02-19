LONDON Feb 19 Renaissance paintings,
Russian themes and military cuts dominated the catwalk on the
second day at London Fashion Week with evening gowns, fur hats
and eclectic prints for the autumn/winter season.
Dresses in rich hues of cobalt, emerald and ruby featured
heavily and marched alongside military-inspired coats with fur
detailing for a fashion week keen to burnish its reputation for
young creativity.
"It's become a really, really exciting place to be.
Especially in the last five years. People are realising that
there's a lot of businesses here that are very scalable,"
British designer Alice Temperley told Reuters.
Temperley, whose collection was inspired by Renaissance
paintings, sent her models out in huge fluffy fur hats, brightly
coloured printed dresses with oriental flower patterns and
delicate sheer evening gowns with rich beaded detailing and
embroidery that oozed decadence and the glamour of past eras.
Dressed in a deep blue navy lace jacket and skirt, the
designer said she wanted to have fun creating something that was
new, current and sensual with something that was rich and
opulent. She added that attention she had received from Kate
Middleton (now the Duchess of Cambridge) and her younger sister
Pippa had boosted her label.
"They're great British ambassadors and we're a British
brand. It can only be a good, healthy thing," she said.
At Issa London, models wore vibrant printed dresses and
colourful evening gowns of deep rich hues. Subtle embellishments
of beading, fur hats and a Chinese red lace piece drew approval
from the crowd.
Actress Gemma Atherton, musician Tinie Tempah and American
DJ and model Leigh Lezark graced the front row of Issa, another
favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, as models sashayed past
with fur hats or printed scarves neatly tied about their necks.
MILITARY TREND
Issa, the label created by Brazilian designer Daniela
Helayal, said its printed dresses and separates were inspired by
a trans-Siberian adventure, Faberge eggs, St Basil's Cathedral
and the traditional print of Babushka dolls.
Aquascutum showcased a more masculine silhouette with models
sporting slicked-back hair and winged eyeliner. Leather jackets
with shiny patent panels adorned with fur, elegant and ladylike
dresses and textured skirts with mid-length hemlines were mixed
with discreet shades of grey, olive and burgundy and smart
separate pieces.
Carrie Tyler, editor of ELLEUK.com, told Reuters she saw a
big military trend emerging in New York.
Tyler said Topshop owner Philip Green's renewed ten-year
sponsorship of the NEWGEN platform of designers ensured talents
like Mary Katrantzou, Christopher Kane and Erdem will get the
necessary funding to grow.
"The mayhem at Katrantzou's Topshop collection launch proves
that there's a global desire for these British labels. Fresh new
British talent Phoebe English, Fyodor Golan and Corrie Nielsen
kept London's reputation for evolution alive," Tyler said.
Rising star Fyodor Golan showcased a collection on Friday
that was not only extremely creative but also contemporary and
wearable. Models with intricately braided hair were adorned in
rich materials of leather, burnished metallic and ruffled silk.
London is also gaining a sharp sense of business acumen that
has helped its reputation grow commercially.
"As businesses, we deliver on time, we deliver really good
products and there's more of those scalable businesses than
there were before," Temperley said.
"It's not just about the new generation, there are people
coming through that are obviously very creative and very
inspiring and what London is renowned for, but it's also about
people who have good businesses that can and do sell globally."
(Additional reporting by Nickie Omer, editing by Paul Casciato)