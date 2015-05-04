SEOUL May 4 French fashion house Chanel looked to traditional South Korean dress for its 2015/2016 cruise collection, unveiling a colourful inter-seasonal line at a catwalk show in Seoul on Monday.

Cruise collections, originally designed for wealthy fashionistas holidaying on yachts or cruises during the winter months, are lines produced by stylists in addition to twice-yearly seasonal collections.

Models strutted in round-shouldered jackets with large sleeves, wide trousers and just over-the-knee skirts, in a nod to the brand's staple of suits. Multicoloured striped dresses bore high waistlines, making for a voluminous silhouette.

Accessories included a handbag decorated with mother of pearl, a material traditionally used for furniture in South Korea. Models also wore black wigs that appeared to be inspired by the country's Chosun dynasty, which ran from 1392 to 1910.

Using a palette of pink, orange, violet, mint green and royal blue, creative designer Karl Lagerfeld said he had drawn inspiration from the traditional Korean outfit, the hanbok, for the line.

"The concept is (a) modern, international version of typical Korean mood, how we see it for the modern 21st century but with inspiration from the past," the designer told reporters at the show. "I love traditional Korean clothes, materials, patterns."

The show was the first the brand had staged in South Korea. Asked about the location, Lagerfeld said: "Korea is ... mysterious, less known in a way so I saw it was the right moment to do it."

International as well as Korean celebrities, including, model Gisele Bundchen, actresses Tilda Swinton and Kristen Stewart as well as singer G-Dragon, attended the show held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Around them stood colourful lamps, in green, red, pink, orange and purple, while the front of the runway was decorated with white flowers.

Founded by Coco Chanel in 1909, Chanel is one of the world's most recognised labels.