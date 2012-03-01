By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 1 Could "green" be the new
black? Perhaps only if you can imagine wearing stilettos made
from pistachio nuts and coffee beans and clothes from orange
peel, fungi and mould.
While the fashion pack are hitting the catwalks at Paris
Fashion Week, students at London's Kingston University have
taken up the challenge of trying to lower the industry's carbon
footprint by using biodegradable materials to produce luxury
clothes, shoes and accessories for home and car interiors.
The fashion industry has a high environmental footprint.
The manufacture of synthetic fibres like polyester alone
produces nearly five times as much carbon dioxide per kilogram
as some organic cotton and more than twice as much as hemp,
according to a Stockholm Environment Institute study.
According to waste industry reports, more than one million
tonnes of textiles are thrown away every year, with most going
to landfill and only 25 percent recycled.
InCrops, an initiative based at the University of East
Anglia, sponsored the Kingston fashion project, asking students
to create designs that show renewable raw materials derived from
crops can be used to create low or zero carbon fashion.
A range of futuristic fabrics, garments, and designs will be
unveiled at an event at Kingston University on Thursday.
Apart from stilettos made from pistachio shells and coffee
beans, designs include a wood-chip corset by British designer
Stefanie Nieuwenhuyse, which was unveiled at London Fashion Week
last September and modelled by singer Pixie Lott in Vogue.
Other designs include a bodice made from orange peel by
Hoyan Ip and scented jewellery made from biodegradable plastic.
"InCrops' interest in the luxury sector gave us a steep
challenge as many fashion practitioners have failed to
successfully communicate the relationship between fashion and
bio-waste," said Nancy Tilbury, MA Fashion course director at
Kingston University.
"Our students rose to the challenge and produced excellent
work that has been sought after by musical artists and the
fashion press."
Designers have made progress in recent years in bringing
organic cotton and recycled materials to the high street, but
whether orange peel dresses will be worn in the future remains
to be seen.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Paul Casciato)