By Alexandria Sage
| PARIS, July 2
The faded beauty of a crumbling
theatre, whose curtain opened to reveal an ultra-modern skyline,
was the backdrop to Chanel's haute couture show on Tuesday which
designer Karl Lagerfeld described as a mix of "tradition with
the future."
Models walking across the stage and into the audience seated
in old wooden theatre chairs showed off a glittery collection
that played with proportions. Marked by doubled short skirts and
wide low-slung belts, Lagerfeld also added long columned dresses
in greys, silvers and blacks and a high dose of gunmetal blue.
The luxurious and sparkling tweeds and embroidered fabrics
for Autumn/Winter 2013-2014 provided a theatrical contrast to
the set, which elicited gasps from the audience of fashion
regulars, including singer Rihanna, draped in strings of pearls
over a floor-length cream cardigan.
The abandoned, derelict theatre created by Lagerfeld - known
for his extravagant sets built under the soaring iron and glass
atrium of the sumptuous Grand Palais - was complete with peeling
paint, overturned benches and blocks of collapsed concrete,
imparting a decaying beauty to the high-fashion catwalk.
"It's the contrast between the old world and the new,"
Lagerfeld told reporters after the show. "Fashion is the only
thing that can travel between both."
Chanel is perhaps the most heavily marketed label in
France's pool of fashion brands, with fiercely loyal clientele
across the globe. Haute couture, in which garments are hand sewn
by highly skilled artisans, is the creme de la creme of the $275
billion global luxury industry.
Lagerfeld presented a series of short, slightly A-line
skirts worn over another skirt underneath.
"One goes in this direction and one goes in that direction.
You have one dress for the price of three," quipped Lagerfeld.
Bold constructed shoulders found their way into boleros and
Mod-influenced cropped jackets with standing collars and tight
sleeves cut above the wrist.
Most dresses and suits incorporated a wide black belt that
anchored the multiple layers and lengths: "The belt is not a
low, hippy belt from the '60s. It's a very refined belt," said
the designer, who wore a diamond and emerald pin in the shape of
a jungle cat on his tie.
Surrounded by a phalanx of well-wishers onstage after the
show, Lagerfeld chatted gamely in front of the massive projected
image of a futuristic city. He was asked by a journalist if the
idea behind the show recalled a "Fritz Lang moment", referring
to the 20th century Austrian film director dubbed the "Master of
Darkness".
"My whole life is a Fritz Lang moment," winked the designer.
