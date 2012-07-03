* Grey, pink feature in feminine collection for Fall/Winter
* Gowns go airy as trademark suits do not disappoint
* Blockwork patterns, boxy shapes offer "New Vintage" flair
By Mathilde Gardin and Alexandria Sage
PARIS, July 3 The favourite of the ladies who
lunch, Karl Lagerfeld presented a toned down, vintage-inspired
collection for Chanel on Tuesday, whose grey and pink palette
and classic shapes provided a refined counterpoint to the
excesses of Fashion Week.
Models flitted by to a light disco soundtrack, the gossamer
ruffles on their sleeves and hems quivering above the catwalk,
as guests sat around wicker tables inside a gallery of the airy
Grand Palais adorned with camellias.
With a demure ruffle here, a discrete fringe there, and a
plethora of raspberry and pale sorbet pinks, Lagerfeld presented
an uber-feminine Haute Couture collection that at times felt
more spring-like than Fall/Winter 2012-2013.
Light-as-air ruffles adorned the shoulders of one pale pink
party dress, imparting angel wings to its wearer, while small
powder puffs of feathers cascaded down another long and lean
look - an ethereal nod to the pearls that Coco Chanel loved so
well.
A chemise of delicate white feathers was coupled with sailor
pants in snow white, while a smartly cut suit the colour of
clotted cream used softened military details at the breast to
impart a polished and sharp look.
"I wanted a modern elegance, casual," Lagerfeld, who
paradoxically titled his show "New Vintage," told reporters
after the show.
The collection's subdued refinement and occasional flights
of fancy may have found inspiration in none other than
Lagerfeld's newest design assistant - his fluffy white cat,
Choupette.
The designer whipped out his iPhone and showed off photos of
his pampered feline to reporters. The pale blue eyes of
Choupette, whom Lagerfeld has described as a "kept woman", had
already influenced Chanel's Spring-Summer collection presented
earlier this year.
While other designers lean heavily on fur for their
cold-weather collections, it was nowhere in sight chez Chanel -
perhaps another sign that Choupette is running the show.
VINTAGE CHANEL
Lagerfeld did not deny his front-row followers - who on
Tuesday included German actress Diane Kruger, model Milla
Jovovich and director Sofia Coppola - the tweedy, nubby suits
that make them swoon, whether double-breasted or belted.
Boxy shapes and block-work patterns in muted greys, blacks
and berry found their way into swinging three-quarter length
coats and knit dresses above the knee.
Lagerfeld leaned more heavily on the neutral of grey this
season than on pure, classic black, the couture house's colour
of choice. But the little black dress found expression in a
sweet yet sumptuous velvet dress with abundant sleeves cinched
above the wrist, with buttons down the front and a Peter Pan
white collar.
And, lest the muted greys in the collection be viewed as
tame by his younger fans, the designer injected a jolt of
high-class va va voom in a show-stopping silver satin gown.
The deco-inspired stunner featured a plunging neckline and
peek-a-boo lining of sorbet pink that any star of Hollywood's
Golden Age would have leapt at the chance to wear.
(Writing By Alexandria Sage; editing by Patricia Reaney)