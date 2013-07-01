* Four corners of globe inspire Simons at Christian Dior
* Fashion Week kicks off with Versace, with Chanel to come
* Luxury brands seek to profit from rebound in U.S. spending
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, July 1 Celebrated French fashion house
Christian Dior sprung for a luxury jet-set tour of the
globe at Paris fashion week on Monday, presenting a
cross-continental look at haute couture with a collection
inspired by the four corners of the world.
Women from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa were the
inspiration for Dior's artistic director, Raf Simons, in his
Autumn/Winter 2013-2014 Haute Couture show, a collection of over
50 looks that unfolded like a smorgasbord of luxe.
Draped silk dresses in shades of periwinkle and coral,
beaded petticoats, sequined columns of high-gloss sequins and
bold tribal graphics - all were designed to appeal to the
atelier's well-heeled clientele across the globe.
Haute couture is the creme de la creme of the 212 billion
euro ($275 billion) global luxury industry. Within that
universe, Dior - owned by LVMH, the world's top luxury
group by sales and market value - holds a coveted role as the
pinnacle of elegance.
"The collection evolved to be about Dior not just being
about Paris and France but about the rest of the world and how
many fashion cultures impact on the house and on myself," said
Simons in the show's liner notes.
Simons tapped into the ultra-feminine classic Dior look with
waist-cinching structured herringbone jackets given a modern
lustre from transparent sequins, but also opted for fluid,
relaxed looks whose draping recalled Japanese kimonos.
A standout, presumably inspired by Africa, was a
floor-length gown that flared at the bottom in a dark brown and
white print reminiscent of a cheetah.
Bold stripes in an array of colours - orange and navy, or
turquoise and orange - decorated skirts and jackets in what
might have been a nod to jaunty American style, described by
Simons as "bold, sporty, dynamic and graphic."
AMERICA UNTAPPED
Under Simons, Dior has made efforts to woo the who's-who of
Hollywood as LVMH expands in the United States, part of a move
to ride the rebound in its economy as growth in China slows.
LVMH's brand portfolio includes fashion names Louis Vuitton
and Givenchy, as well as spirits maker Moet Hennessy and
jeweller Bulgari.
"Haute couture has gained a younger clientele," Christian
Dior Chief Executive Sidney Toledano told Reuters after the
show, where U.S. film star Jennifer Lawrence sat in the front
row. "The Americans have come back strong."
The U.S. luxury market, estimated at 59 billion euros, is
seen as the least-penetrated compared with the size of its
economy, says consultancy Bain. Europe is the biggest market at
74.2 billion euros, with China-Hong Kong at 22 billion euros.
Luxury brands worry about a slowdown in spending by Chinese
consumers. In France, growth in spending by Chinese tourists
nearly halved between October 2012 and February 2013 to 38
percent, according to Global Blue, a tax refund company.
Paris Fashion Week follows on the heels of collections in
London and Milan, where designers vie for the attention of the
media and buyers who spot the latest trends and must-have items.
On Sunday, Italian designer Donatella Versace kicked off the
week with an Atelier Versace show that featured British
supermodel Naomi Campbell on the catwalk.
"I see a woman who wants to reveal but she wants also to
conceal," said Versace about the theatrical, body-hugging looks
that featured asymmetrical detailing and visible lingerie.
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pascal Denis and Lucien Libert,
editing by Paul Casciato)