PARIS, July 8 With sparkling sequins, shimmering beading and full skirts, Lebanese designer Elie Saab presented dresses fit for princesses at his haute couture show in Paris on Wednesday.

A favourite among Hollywood actresses, Saab is known for his delicate, feminine designs and use of intricate embroidery in his gowns often seen on the red carpet.

Inspired by his early work in the 1990s, the designer, who opened his couture atelier in Beirut at the age of 18, opened the show for his autumn-winter 2015/16 collection with gold floaty dresses adorned with embroidery depicting foliage and other motifs.

While gold was the recurrent colour, the palette also included shades of pink, blue, and taupe before moving onto darker tones.

Saab mixed both high and low necklines among the gowns, which had straps, short or flowing sleeves, empire lines or full skirts. Some were cinched at the waist with slim belts. He used printed silk organza, lace as well as mink detailing.

Models wore golden accessories including tiaras, some of them made as laurels, over their loose locks.

Paris Haute Couture week, where some of the world's best known designers showcase luxurious clothes, runs until Thursday. (Reporting By Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London)