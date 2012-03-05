By Alexandria Sage
| PARIS, March 5
PARIS, March 5 Stella McCartney sent
models down the runway in sporty but sophisticated school girl
outfits on Monday, as cutesy collars and flouncy skirts found an
anchor in classic English tailoring and rich country tweeds.
The British designer presented a winter ready-to-wear
collection that was young, fun, feminine and light in the
spectacular grand ballroom of the Hotel de Ville, Paris' city
hall, with its soaring painted ceiling, imposing arches and
ornate chandeliers.
McCartney described the collection as English countryside
meets "urban energy, colour and shine."
"It was very much the country girl discovering the urban
edge," McCartney told Reuters TV backstage, adding that she
tried to "mix the two worlds together but in an unexpected way."
At the end of the show, McCartney's ex-Beatle father, Paul,
raised his fist in triumph, while singer Alicia Keys, her first
time at Paris Fashion Week -- "It's like magic!" -- gushed.
"It's so beautiful, the colours are so vibrant but still so
sophisticated and chic and strong," Keys told Reuters TV. "I
just love her whole style so I'm really glad to be here."
A PLAYFUL POP
Hem-lines were short, torsos were tight, and electric blues
and white whites gave a pop to silhouettes that still felt
sensible.
Panels of stretchy blue fabric and glossy blacks were sewn
together with warm tweeds in a streamlined patchwork to create
body contouring, flirty dresses with flouncy hems. The look was
sensual, smart and sporty, complete with a peek-a-boo of skin
behind the shoulder.
The collection felt fresh and playful, with a nod of
irreverence.
Blue and white striped collars, as one might see on a
varsity letter jacket, found their way onto boxy coats and a
herringbone below-the-knee suit dress.
Pretty little white collars in white organza popped up from
necklines, swirling white embroidery adorned crepe bodices and
sleeves, and jacquard -- which can look overworked and old --
felt young in precisely tailored long royal blue blazers.
McCartney is one of the few high-profile designers to refuse
to use fur and leather, on moral grounds. In relying instead on
crisp fabrics, her clothing escapes much of the heaviness and
outrageous excess one sees at winter collections.
Stella McCartney brand is a joint venture with French luxury
and retail group PPR, whose brands include Gucci,
Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. PPR said last month that
operating profit from its luxury operations rose 34 percent in
its fourth quarter.
(Additional Reporting By Cindy Martin, editing by Paul
Casciato)